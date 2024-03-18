Diesel price cut by 10 centavos, gasoline up by 10 centavos

MANILA, Philippines — Mixed adjustments in the prices of petroleum products will be implemented effective Tuesday, March 19. This was announced by local oil companies.

The rollback of 10 centavos per liter for diesel and an increase of 10 centavos per liter for gasoline, were announced in separate advisories by these companies.

The price of kerosene, however, was unchanged.

Cleanfuel will be the first to apply the mixed price adjustment on Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., followed by Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil will at 6 a.m.

This is the fourth consecutive time that the price of diesel decreased.

Last week, firms reduced the price of gasoline by 50 centavos per liter, diesel by 25 centavos per liter and kerosene fell by 30 centavos per liter.

