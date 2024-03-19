DSWD-7 finally recovers hacked Facebook page

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has finally recovered its official Facebook page, DSWD Region VII, after it was hacked in January.

DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said they regained ownership of their agency’s Facebook page after close coordination with Meta Philippines. They also complied with all the documentary requirements as part of the verification process.

In addition, Lucero said they sought the assistance of the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU-7).

“We are thankful for the prompt assistance provided by RACU-7, and we can now share official updates from our office,” Lucero said.

DSWD-7 Facebook page

Lucero said the DSWD-7 Facebook page is very important to their daily operations.

With it, they are able to provide the correct information, answer all queries, and share success stories and the different services being offered by their department.

Moreover, they also use their Facebook page to call for volunteers for repacking during relief operations.

“In the age of social media, government agencies are turning to this media platform to engage the netizens. Through this platform, government agencies like DSWD can easily disseminate information and share updates in a timely manner,” Lucero added.

DSWD Region VII’s Facebook page was created on November 17, 2013, after the onslaught of Supertyphoon Yolanda that affected the whole Visayas region.

Currently, the page has over 500,000 followers.

