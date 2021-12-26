DSWD-7: Over P30M relief goods distributed in Region 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The national government continues to send relief aid to areas in Central Visayas affected by Typhoon Odette.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the region (DSWD-7) said that as of December 25, they have sent 58,488 family food packs and 1,712 hygiene kits to the island provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental.

The relief goods distributed were worth a total of P30,344,920.

Out of the 58,488 relief packs delivered, 26,888 were allocated for Bohol, amounting to P12,502,920 while 16,600 more, worth P7,719,000 were set aside for Negros Oriental.

Cebu also received 15,000 relief packs and 1,712 hygiene kits from DSWD-7 worth a total of P10,123,000.

In a separate statement, DSWD-7 said repacking and distribution of relief assistance for families affected by Odette are ongoing.

On Christmas Day, they released 7,800 food packs to Negros Oriental. Of this number, 2,000 were sent to Manjuyod, 8,000 to Tayasan, 2,000 to Ayungon, 1,000 to Bais City, 1,000 to La Libertad, and 1,000 to Canlaon City.

“All regional warehouses in Tagbilaran City, Dumaguete City, and Cebu City are continuously repacking to maintain the quantity of stockpile and to be able to respond to the family food packs requests with the help of DSWD staff and volunteers,” DSWD-7 added.



/dbs

