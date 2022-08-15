DSWD-7 belies claims of FB page: Agency is not offering scholarship grants

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has cautioned the public against wrong information or fake news that has proliferated on social media, such as Facebook.

This is after DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo posted on his Facebook page about wrong information proliferating on social media that the agency will allegedly be giving scholarship grants for the school year 2022-2023.

Based on the post, which bears the picture of the Secretary and logos of DSWD and the Department of Education (DepEd), it said that elementary students may receive P500-P1,000 for the school year; P1,000-P1,500 for high school students; and P2,000-P5,000 for college students.

“ANG FB ACCOUNT NA ITO AT LAHAT NG PINAGSASABING SCHOLARSHIP DITO AY PAWANG KASINUNGALINGAN AT PEKE. PINAPABANTAYAN NA PO NAMIN SA CYBERCRIME UNITS ANG AKTIBIDAD NG NASABING FB ACCOUNT,” Tulfo’s post read.

(What is posted in this FB account about the alleged scholarhip here is not true and is fake news. We have already asked the Cybercrime units to monitor the activities of this FB account.)

“KUNG KAYO AY NAKAPAGBIGAY NG PERA SA NASABING ACCOUNT MANGYARING MAGSUMBONG SA MGA OTORIDAD DAHIL LIBRE PO ANG LAHAT NG AYUDA NG DSWD,” it added.

(If you have already given money to the FB account, you can report this to the authorities because all the DSWD assistance are free.)

Leah Quintana, information officer of DSWD-7, said that due to this Facebook post, people had crowded last week the different Local Social Welfare and Development Offices (LSWDO) to inquire about the alleged scholarship.

“Amo lang pahimangno sa tanan nga kining mga advertisement nga gipakatap Facebook, sa social media, dili gyud ni siya tinuod,” Quintana said.

(We are warning the public that these advertisements spreading on Facebook, in social media, these are not true.)

Quintana also urged the public to verify the information that they received by inquiring at their LSWDO or by visiting DSWD offices.

They may also inquire at the official DSWD-7 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dswdfo7.

/dcb

