BE Group Breaks Ground for BE Resort—Siargao: Elevating Island Hospitality

On March 12, 2024, BE Group of Companies held a ceremonial groundbreaking to commence construction of its third project in its hospitality portfolio, BE Resort—Siargao.

We believe in Siargao’s tourism potential. Grand Benedicto BE Group President and CEO and Honorary Consul of Romania

Three generations of the Benedicto family, led by its matriarch Helena Benedicto, BE Group Vice Chairman; Grand Benedicto, BE Group President and CEO, and Honorary Consul of Romania; and Enrik Benedicto, BE Group Head of Digital Marketing, along with LGU officials, such as 1st District Congressman Francisco Jose Matugas II, General Luna Mayor Sol F. Matugas, and former Governor Atty. Francisco Matugas, were present during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The resort, designed to adhere to the building codes and maintain the island’s picturesque aesthetic and ambiance, will be a three-story building with almost a hundred rooms in inventory, the largest on the island to date. It is on a 5,000 sqm beachfront property in General Luna, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte. The area is known for its popular surfing spot dubbed “Cloud 9 Beach,” where local and international surfing competitions are regularly held.

“We believe in Siargao’s tourism potential,” said Grand Benedicto, BE Group President and CEO and Honorary Consul of Romania.

He shared his excitement about BE Resorts and Hotels’ journey to establish its presence in the surfing capital of the Philippines, emphasizing the BE Group’s commitment to promoting sustainable tourism practices and its eagerness to contribute to the island’s growth and economic development. BE Group’s investment in Siargao further strengthens its position as a significant player in the tourism industry.

Siargao ranked 10th in 2023 as Asia’s best Island in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards. According to the Department of Tourism-Caraga’s data, Siargao Island welcomed 529,822 tourists in 2023.

Be Resort—Siargao will be the BE Group’s second resort outside Cebu and the first in Mindanao. It will carry the BE brand of Cebuano hospitality and offer a seamless blend of luxury with the island’s laid-back charm. The project’s target completion date is within two years.

BE Resorts and Hotels is owned and managed by Enrison Land Inc., a Cebu-based property developer. It operates BE Resort—Mactan and BE Grand Resort—Panglao Bohol.

