Bantay Dagat tells fisherfolks, fish dealers to register their gears, vessels

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An official of Cebu City’s Bantay Dagat Commission (BDC) is urging fisherfolks and fish dealers to comply with the mandatory registration of their fishing vessels and gears.

Lawyer Ernesto Jose Rama, the BDC chairman, said in an episode of Cebu City Bantay Dagat Commission (BDC) aired via the Sugboanon Channel that the registration of fishing vessels and gears was mandated under City Ordinance 2447 which was enacted way back in 2016 to regulate and organize the usage of boats owned by the fisherfolks.

In a report from Cebu City News and Information, BDC previously explained that this was for “security and safety” reasons as some fisherfolks and pump boat owners use their boats for illegal activities.

READ: Cebu City Bantay Dagat Commission to establish fishermen’s cooperative

Failure to register will be meted with appropriate sanctions.

Registration

The need to register fishing boats and gears is also mandated under Republic Act 10654 or the amended Philippine Fisheries Code (PFC).

“Under the national law, ang fisherfolks dili lang kadtong mangingisda, apil sab ang fish dealers [sama anang naa] diha sa Pasil,” Rama said.

READ: Pasil fish traders upset over Gwen’s wet goods transport policy

Rama said that under CO 2447, registration of fishing boats and gears will cost P350 and the permit from City Hall is valid for one year.

Qualifications

For the fisherfolks who wanted to register, they should be “at least eighteen years of age; resident of the city for at least six months; and directly or personally and physically engaged in the taking of fishery and/or aquatic resources from the wild state or habitat with or without the use of fishing vessels.”

They will also be asked to present “voter’s certificate; duly-accomplished Standard Fisherfolk Form (SFF); and official receipt of payment of the corresponding fisherfolk registration fee.”

READ: Cebu City Bantay Dagat official reminds public: Check fish before buying

Rama said that BDC updates its registration record each year so they would know who are those who continue to disregard the city’s regulation.

Translate to Cebunao

Meanwhile, Rama said that they plan to have their SFF translated from English to Cebuano, especially for those with low educational attainment.

“We understand how the fisherfolks people nga dili magpareha ilang educational attainment but they need to be attuned to the application basta in accordance to the local dialect in practice,” he said.

Rama gave the assurance that their office is open to “take care and assist” fisherfolks who wanted to comply with the registration requirement.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP