Pastor accused of hiring hitmen to kill daughter’s boyfriend

RIVERSIDE – A pastor and his alleged cohort in a murder-for-hire plot purportedly hatched by the clergyman are slated to appear for a hearing at the Riverside courthouse next week, while authorities Tuesday continued searching for a third alleged conspirator.

Samuel Davalos Pasillas, 47, of Victorville, and Juan Manuel Cebreros, 55, of Long Beach, were arrested last week following a Riverside Police Department investigation into a shooting that occurred in October.

Another man, Jesus Abel Felix Garcia, is under warrant and being sought by detectives.

The pastor is charged with solicitation of murder, attempted murder, firearm assault and conspiracy, while Cebreros and Garcia are charged identically, except for the solicitation count.

Samuel Davalos Pasillas allegedly hired two hitmen to kill a man who was dating his daughter, and of whom he didn’t approve.

Pasillas and Cebreros pleaded not guilty during a joint arraignment Monday at the Riverside Hall of Justice and are slated to appear for a felony settlement conference on March 26.

Each man is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.

Garcia’s whereabouts were not immediately known. According to Riverside police, Pasillas, pastor of a Spanish-speaking church in Victorville, allegedly hired the two men to kill a man who was dating his daughter, and of whom he didn’t approve.

The pastor paid the pair nearly $40,000 to carry out the killing, police and court papers allege.

“During their investigation, detectives uncovered evidence the father met with the men he hired and provided them information about the victim, including his location the evening of the shooting,” Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback said. “Detectives also determined these men … conducted surveillance on the victim in the weeks leading up to when they shot him.”

The victim, whose name was not released, was allegedly attacked while driving on Grove Community Drive, near Plainview Street, on Oct. 21, Railsback said.

The victim told investigators his assailants pulled alongside him and opened fire, wounding him.

“The victim drove himself to the hospital and was treated for his injuries,” Railsback said.

The man has since recovered. Detectives ultimately gathered sufficient evidence to tie Pasillas,

Cebreros and Garcia to the shooting, according to police.

Pasillas and Cebreros were taken into custody without incident during warrant searches in Victorville and Long Beach on March 13.

The pastor and the other defendants have prior documented convictions in Riverside County. (CNS)

