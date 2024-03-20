NBTC National Finals: Khalifa-Cebu thrashes Triple Threat NZ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.’s (Cesafi) best guards, Peter John Peteros, led Khalifa-Cebu in routing Triple Threat NZ, 75-50, in Division 2 Supreme 16 of the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals 2024 on Wednesday, March 20, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Peteros, who also plays for the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, finished with a game-high 18 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals in their huge comeback victory in the NBTC National Finals.

To recall, Khalifa Cebu, the reigning NBTC Visayas regional champions, lost to Crossover Canada in the super 32 round, 55-62, on Tuesday, March 19.

However, they made sure to avenge their loss with an empathic win on Wednesday.

Carefully-selected players

Peteros’ teammate, John Dela Torre, one of the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers’ finest shooters, tallied 10 points with six boards and three steals.

Their teammates Clyver Balucan, John Onin Noynay, and Jhon Amanchio all chipped in nine points apiece.

KC Loane and Dhon Lao each scored 12 points for Triple Threat NZ.

Khalifa-Cebu, which is comprised of carefully-selected Cesafi players and other prospects, led as many as 29 points in their lopsided win, 73-44, in the end game.

The only time Triple Threat NZ got close was in the second period, 32-39 after Loane split his free throws.

After that, Khalifa-Cebu established a double-digit lead, which they maintained throughout the game.

Khalifa-Cebu will face a massive challenge as they take on Arellano University-Manila tomorrow, March 21.

