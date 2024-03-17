Magis Eagles now in Manila to start NBTC campaign 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles will start their redemption journey in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) National Finals on Monday, March 18, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Magis Eagles are now in Manila to redeem themselves following last year’s classic double-overtime loss, 90-91, to the National University (NU) Nazareth Bullpups in the semifinals.

They are as motivated as last year with team captain and Ateneo Blue Eagles commit Jared Bahay leading them in his final year with the Magis Eagles.

Bahay, the No. 1 player in the NBTC, will be backed by fellow highly-ranked player Jelo Mar Rota, Alden Paul Cainglet, Josh Rizald Dacalos, Josh Go, Lars Fjellvang, Iven Hoffer Cardenas, Jed Asis, Nikolas Yu, Xeemon Cuyos, Froilan Maglasang, and Fourth Teruel.

Multi-titled head coach Rommel Rasmo will be calling the shots on the sideline along with assistant coaches Francis Auquico and Eyu Abellanosa, and their team physical therapist Neil Buot.

A familiar face, Jed Cedrick Colonia, is also joining the Magis Eagles coaching staff. Colonia won the 2015 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) “Most Valuable Player” award in their three-peat win.

The Magis Eagles will face 1San Rafael Bulacan at 8 a.m. on Monday for the seeding round.

On Tuesday, they will take on the National Capital Region (NCR) champion at 2 p.m. at the One E Com sports complex for the round of 32.

Besides SHS-AdC, another Cebu squad, Team Khalifa, will also compete in the national finals along with other Visayas qualified teams in SRIC-Elite Lab of Iloilo, Dumaguete’s UNBL-Don Bosco, and Central Negros’ Trinity-Davis Paint/El Tzino.

