Palarong Pambansa 2024 earns support from Mandaue, Cebu business leaders

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Cebu Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) and the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) will give out their full support to the organizers of the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024 scheduled in July.

In a meeting last March 18 at the board room of the Aboitiz Corporate Center, CCCI President Jay Yuvallos and MCCI President Mark Anthony Ynoc announced their support to the Palarong Pambansa organizers headed by Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman John Pages along with Cebu City Councilor Dondon Hontiveros who were present during the meeting.

“As Cebu City eagerly anticipates the return of the Palarong Pambansa, we find ourselves standing on the threshold of an extraordinary moment in our city’s history,” said Yuvallos in his speech.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2024: Malls, universities comprise most of sports venues

“Cebu Chamber wholeheartedly supports this initiative and encourages the entire community to be engaged deeply,” he added.

More than 60,000 visitors are expected to swarm Cebu City in the Palarong Pambansa that is slated on July 9-16.

For Yuvallos, CCCI sees that small businesses will benefit greatly from this massive influx of visitors coming to Cebu City.

“I am calling all the Cebuanos, Let’s put our best foot forward. Mangandam ta para sa atong mga bisita sa Palaro ug uban pa unya nga mga dagko nga events diri sa Sugbo,” Yuvallos said.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2024 schedule finally revealed

“The return of the Palarong Pambansa to Cebu City is not just a sporting event; it’s a celebration of our rich heritage, vibrant culture, and steadfast dedication to positioning Cebu as a premier destination—a paradise ripe for investments and partnerships.”

MCCI SUPPORT

Besides CCCI, the MCCI also promises its support for the Palarong Pambansa, as announced by Ynoc, a well-known sports advocate.

“We in Mandaue Chamber would like to enjoin our Cebuano community to give the delegates and participants the best Cebuano hospitality experience,” said Ynoc in his speech.

READ: DepEd expects Cebu City’s ‘world-class’ hosting of Palarong Pambansa

A total of 28 sports events will be competed by over 12,000 student-athletes from 17 regions from around the Philippines.

Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will be the epicenter of sports activities.

CCSC and DepEd Region 7 have been preparing for its hosting since last year.

Beyond sports

According to Pages, they are very thankful for the business leaders’ commitment to support this sports spectacle.

“We are thankful to our Cebu business leaders for reaching out and promising to help the Palaro. Our Palaro 2024 Cebu theme is “Beyond Sports.” True enough, many businesses will benefit from the Palaro: hotels, tourism spots, restaurants, and souvenir shops. We, the Palaro organizers, are looking forward to this collaboration with the Cebu and Mandaue business chambers,” said Pages.

READ: 2024 Palarong Pambansa, CVIRAA will have the same playing venues

Businesses such as hotels, pension houses, malls, restaurants, transportation, tourist spots, souvenirs, and local delicacy shops are those that are pointed out to benefit from during the week-long meet.

The Palarong Pambansa organizers already proposed some ideas on how businesses can maximize their opportunities during Palarong Pambansa.

It includes offering discounts and rates, organize activities for athletes and visitors, develop ‘pasalubong’ kiosks and areas, offering tour packages, or providing transportation rental discounts to attract visitors to patronize their services and products.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP