Giuseppe FC celebrates recent wins, eyes more and bigger tournaments this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s premier football clubs, Giuseppe FC, celebrated their recent victories in the AIA 7’s Football League Cebu at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) football field in Mandaue City.

Giuseppe FC bagged the U13 title, while its U7 squad finished as first-runners-up, and its U19 team earned a podium as second runners-up during last weekend’s competition.

For Giuseppe FC’s U13 head coach, Reeve Andre Sumayod, their title-winning campaign was the culmination of weeks of hard work in training and preparation.

“This victory was crucial because it opened the door to further success for the Giuseppe Football Club as well as the team. We aspire to participate in competitions outside of Cebu,” said Sumayod.

“Their efforts in training paid off, as I was able to witness throughout the match. The participants’ commitment to winning, in spite of the heated nature of the match, their confidence, passion, and love for the game. Each game serves as a teaching opportunity. Thus, they should definitely work on their communication during the match,” he added.

Penalty shootout

Giuseppe FC’s U13 squad managed to upset the favored Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Team A, 3-2, via a penalty shootout to win the title.

The team’s players were composed of Gyle Veloso, Ezethomas Omega, James Torillo, Tom Pantinople, Jhames Mikhail Gavas, Jhairel Rosel, Mael Christin, John Riekz Llorag, Franz Juntilla, Charles Lejarzo, Mavin Tan, and Joshua Hendin.

Meanwhile, Giuseppe’s U7 and U9 head coach, Jolina Colon, said their team stood out among the rest because of their cohesiveness and communication on and off the field.

“Every team has its own specialties, but my squad’s cohesiveness and mutual understanding of abilities make them a strong team,” said Colon, a former player of the University of San Carlos (USC) women’s football team.

Team spirit

“This victory meant a great deal to our group. It not only gained the team important points in the standings but also increased confidence and team spirit.”

Colon’s U7 players that placed first-runner-up in the recent AIA 7’s are Rafa Buquir, Kelua Pepito, Zikki Cagaanan, Kenzo Tan, Kardo Pepito, Carlito Canton, Chievas Nien, Yassen Tolomea, Reese Robins, Maki Almario, Rafa dela Peña, Jacob Yankee, Zac Sio, and Zach Brunidor.

Meanwhile, her U9 players are Hugo Enzo Lampert, Kaizer Reign Tan, Seth Nikolai Sostinto, Roice Voravethvuthikin, Khal Drogo Keon Pepito, Makarios Clement Cavalida, Tristan Franco Imboy, Joseph Maxwell, Boiser, Eliana Izabel Menchavez, Yohan Cariquitan, Blake Anthony Angulo, Miguel Soquiño, Raymond Liam Revilles, and Kalon Heather Tan.

