Agriculture losses P1.75B due to El Niño

MANILA, Philippines — The El Niño phenomenon has cause P1.75 billion worth of damage to the agriculture sector, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama said on Wednesday.

Villarama, who serves as the spokesperson for the government’s Task Force El Niño, said that the group met on Tuesday where the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported the amount of damage.

“Iniulat ng Department of Agriculture na nasa P1.75 billion na po ang losses in terms of agriculture,” said Villarama on the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon public briefing.

(The Department of Agriculture reported P1.75 billion in losses.)

According to the PCO official, this is still low compared to past El Niño seasons. In 2009, damage to agriculture reached P17 billion.

Regions I, II, III, IV-A, IV-B, VI, IX and XII sustained the wors damage, said Villarama. Around 30,000 farmers habe so far been affected, he added.

Villarama explained that El Niño could be felt in several phases, from dry spells, dry conditions and then drought.

There are 67 provinces experiencing these different stages, but 30 of them are in the drought stage.

