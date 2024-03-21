Loboc river cruise in Bohol to implement price increase

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tourists looking to visit and experience the popular river cruise in Loboc, Bohol this summer may have to prepare a bigger budget.

Beginning April 1, 2024, the Loboc River Cruise will be implementing new rates to ‘sustain its operations’.

But not many welcomed this move.

From P850, the new regular rate for the famous river cruise will be P1,000, the Loboc River Cruise announced last March 18 via social media.

This translates to an increase amounting to P150.

Meanwhile, the cruise fee for senior citizens will be P800 while P412 for children whose heights are between three feet and four feet.

Those with heights above four feet will have to pay the full, regular price while infants and below three feet remained free of charge.

“These adjustments are made to sustain quality service and maintain the highest standards of client experience on the cruise,” the Loboc River Cruise added.

Loboc river cruise price increase too much?

However, their decision was met with criticisms, with some netizens complaining that the price increase was ‘too much.’

Below are screenshots of some of the top comments left on Loboc River Cruise’s advisory.

In turn, the Association of Loboc Floating Restaurant Operators (ALFRO) and the Loboc local government issued a statement, elaborating on the new price adjustments.

“The price increase for Loboc River Cruise is a result of several factors that we feel are essential,” they said.

The two stakeholders that operate the Loboc River Cruise attributed the increase to a rise in operational costs – from sourcing ingredients from local suppliers to supporting the river cruise staff.

“Furthermore, to keep our unique floating restaurants in the best condition, ALFRO have had to invest in their maintenance, improvement and rebuilding an additional 10 boats after Typhoon Odette washed away some units. This also includes the repairs, and rehabilitation of the Docking Port which was damaged by the same typhoon,” they added.

“We understand that price increases are never welcome news, and we want to reassure you that this decision was not made lightly.”

The Loboc River Cruise is one of the most popular tourist activities in Bohol. It is a one-hour cruise along the Loboc River, famous for its serene, jade-green waters.

The cruise also comes with a buffet as well as live entertainment and cultural shows.

Loboc is located approximately 26 kilometers from Tagbilaran City, the capital of Bohol.

