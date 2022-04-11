CEBU CITY, Philippines— Balik na sa Bohol!

The province of Bohol has reopened more travel destinations almost four months since the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette that hit Central Visaayas last December 16, 2021.

One of the many local destinations that have been reopened to both local and foreign tourists is the Loboc River Cruise!

And since March, floating restaurants serving sumptuous meals were again traversing the river in this 4th class municipality in Bohol province.

Located approximately 40 minutes to an hour away from Tagbilaran City, cruising the Loboc River that is considered as one of the cleanest rivers in the country, will surely be worth the travel.

And while you cruise for an hour, you get to also feast on good food and enjoy local and novelty songs played by local musicians.

Here’s a short refresher of the Loboc River Cruise experience:

Food is good—the food selection in the lunch buffet is to die for! They serve fresh seafood, grilled pork, and other Filipino dishes that will surely make you come back for more.

Music— live music fill the floating restaurants. While you eat, you will either be serenaded by a duo or a band but either way, you will still feel very relaxed.

Scenery— while you cruise the Loboc River, you will get to see the surrounding luscious green forest.

Experience— it is not every day that you get to eat lunch while on a river cruise. Savor that moment!

Impeccable service— having friendly and service-oriented people attend to your needs is very comforting. This will help you relax while you enjoy your Loboc River Cruise experience.

If you plan to visit Bohol again, don’t miss the chance to experience the Loboc River Cruise!

