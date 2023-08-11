Couple from Loboc, Bohol makes their 1st wedding anniversary extra special

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A couple from Loboc town in Bohol province celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a very special way.

The wife, Marianne Amoy, shared on her social media a video compilation from their wedding held on July 30, 2022 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Tagbilaran City.

The video used as background music their wedding song “I finally found someone” that she and her husband, John Rey, sang on their wedding day. And the video has been making rounds online.

Together with the video, Marianne also pinned a sweet message for John Rey to remind him of how grateful she was to have him as her husband.

“I can’t believe it’s already been a year since we walked down the aisle. Happy 1st church wedding anniversary to us Da. Dghana nman tag anniversary oi To more years to come my love! . ” Marianne wrote on her post.

“Thank you for your constant love and support, and being my backbone in everything that I do. I’m so lucky to have found someone like you. ” she added.

In the video, Marianne can be seen walking down the isle as she sang their wedding song with John Rey, who was eagerly waiting for her at the altar.

“Last year pa among wedding, and I decided to upload the video on our 1st yr anniversary, ” Marriane told CDN Digital in an interview.

Marrianne, a licensed teacher, recalled how she had to convince John Rey, a seaman, to join her in singing their wedding song to make the celebration a very memorable one.

“Ako ra jud ang singer, nya bass guitar player akong husband. Napugos rajud to siya actually,” she said.

“Ako rmn gud unta toy mukanta, nya kahibaw man ko nga muhilak akong bana kay emotional man to kaau. Unya ug muhilak cya, makahilak sad ko so maguba ang moment if maghinilakay rami.” she adds.

She said it came as a surprise that John Rey agreed to a duet and everything else was history.

The couple first exchanged their “I Dos” in civil wedding in 2015 or seven years after their love story began.

Marrianne said she met John Rey in 2008 when they both joined the Loboc Youth Ambassador Band. | Irene Ardiente, CNU Intern

RELATED STORIES

WATCH: Hilarious exchange of vows in a wedding in Tuburan, Cebu

Rain fails to stop wedding reception, hungry guests: Uwan ra na, gutom ni amo!

Video of delivery man stepping into a wedding party goes viral

/dcb