PRO-7 on Holy Week 2024 security: We are ready

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) assured that their 6,000 personnel are ready for Holy Week 2024.

They will be deployed starting Sunday, March 24.

“I would like to assure everyone that your police is ready. In coordination with other security forces and with a very responsive community, we expect that we will have a very safe, very secured, and a very solemn Holy Week 2024,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, PRO-7 spokesperson, said.

The aim is to ensure safety at churches, transport hubs, ports, and tourist spots.

This involves cooperation between the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and other groups.

He said that despite no specific threats, authorities will stay alert during the religious week.

Pelare reassured the public that the police will continue their usual duties during the upcoming event.

He stressed that everyone must follow the law during Holy Week, including avoiding illegal activities like cockfighting.

Pelare urged everyone to obey rules for a safe and lawful celebration. Additionally, he shared safety reminders for the public during Holy Week.

Pelare advised having someone stay home or locking doors to prevent burglary and unplugging devices to avoid fires.

He also advised caution for families visiting busy areas, suggesting parents provide children with ID cards in case they get lost.

Pelare assured everyone that the police are prepared.

Moreover, Abel Jan V. Lomboy, information officer of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Central Visayas, emphasized the PCG’s readiness for the holiday rush.

Around 800 personnel, including K-9 units and medical teams, will be stationed at ports. Help desks will aid travelers, and sea marshals will ensure vessel safety.

Lomboy reminded passengers not to bring dangerous items.

“Dili lang ta magdalag dangerous materials para smooth ra inyong pagbyahe, wala ra moy problem sa security,” he said. /clorenciana

