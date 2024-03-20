Home Essentials on Sale at S&R Membership Shopping

When shopping for home essentials, S&R Membership Shopping is the best place to be with its annual S&R Members’ Fest, running until the last day of March.

Take advantage of great deals and discounts of up to 50% off of household staples for the comfort room, kitchen, and bedroom.

Here’s a list of home essentials with big discounts for you to look out for.

Lysol Air Disinfectant Spray

Staying in the comfort of your home is like a day in the park with Lysol’s lavender and lily-scented disinfectant spray. Get two bottles for the price of one at only P369.00.

Sir Asprins Stain Remover

Say goodbye to those hard stains on your clothes and other items with SIR Asprins’ multi-purpose stain remover. Snatch this Buy 1, Take 1 deal for only P199.00 for a bleach-free and color-safe cleaning experience.

Zip Dishwashing Liquid

Get this 4-liter dishwashing liquid and save up to Php100 off your purchase. Achieve that squeaky clean dinnerware with Zip’s lime-flavored liquid soap for only P299.00.

Over and Back Hug Ceramic Mug

Add a bit of style to your afternoon coffee sessions with this minimalistic set of six patterned ceramic mugs by Over and Back. Originally priced at P999.00, these mugs are now only sold at P799.00. Get yours now!

PCT Quilted Coverlet

Make your bedtime experience cozier with these PCT decorative coverlets. Made with ultrasoft microfiber, these twin-sized sheets are on a big savings discount of Buy 1, Take 1 for only P1,299.00.

Modern Threads’ Sheet Set

Snuggle with your pillows all day with Modern Thread’s quality linens. With a whopping markdown of P1,500.00, this sheet set now worth P2,499.00 is a top-tier must-have in your bedroom.

These items are only a few among the vast array of home essentials that S&R’s Members’ Fest is offering with huge discounts. Don’t miss these great deals before the promo runs out by the end of the month.

Visit the Cebu branch of S&R Membership Shopping at Ouano Ave., corner E.O. Perez St., Subangdaku, Mandaue City, open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.

For inquiries, you may reach them through their official website at www.snrshopping.com.

ADVERTORIAL

