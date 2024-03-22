New Capitol in Balamban sparks debate: Netizens raise environmental, accessibility concerns

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Various reactions from netizens have been stirred by the ongoing development of the new Cebu Capitol building in Barangay Cambuhawe, Balamban town, western Cebu.

Provincial Governor Gwen Garcia is pushing through with the plans to transfer the seat of power to Balamban for several reasons, including alleviating traffic congestion in Cebu City and improving convenience for the province’s constituents.

Consequently, the old Cebu Provincial Capitol, located along Escario Street, Cebu City, is seen to be converted into a ‘museum.’

The upcoming Capitol building, with an estimated expenditure of approximately P700 million, will house both executive and legislative offices.

In the photos by Wiley Yray, posted on CDN Digital on March 21, the ongoing site development reveals a deforested landscape where a portion of a mountain no longer features trees but a cleared site ready for civil construction.

Several netizens have expressed concerns about how this development could lead to devastating environmental consequences, claiming that it may result in increased flooding in the downhill areas.

Others have also pointed out accessibility issues, suggesting that moving the capitol to Balamban could make it less accessible for the people of Cebu province.

“Aside from destroying nature, the provincial government will be so inaccessible to the people of Cebu province,” one commenter said.

“Wala ni ayo. Kung maohon mura og kaugalingon interest lang gihunahuna. Maglukat ta og mga permit mao ra anhaon nato? Kadako ani Cebu, maayo lang pabor diha taga Balamban,” another commenter stated.

(This is not a good idea. If you look at it, it seems like one’s own interest is what was in mind. We get a permit, and that is just what we will go there for? Cebu is a big area, only those living in Balamban can benefit from this.)

However, amid the negative feedback, there were also those who favored the construction of the new Capitol building in Balamban. They believed it could usher in a new era of development for Cebu.

“Puro reklamo… At least something new sa Cebu and to lessen the traffic, unya’g mo sikat ng projecta dayong adto selfie-selfie og caption I [love] Cebu haha,” a commenter noted.

(They are just full of complaints…At least there’s something new to Cebu and to lessen the traffic, and if this project will be popular, they will then do selfies there and with the caption I [love] Cebu, ha ha.)

Another positive commenter also said, “Maayo ni aron mahawan sab ang Cebu City. Mao ni ang tinuod nga provincial capitol, layo sa City Hall.”

(This is good so that there will be more space in Cebu City. This is th the real provincial capitol which is far from the city hall.)

