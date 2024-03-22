Chowking Brings Halo-Halo Land to Cebu for 2024

Chowking has officially done it again. The Filipino-Chinese fast food chain has once again reinvented summer with another year of Halo-Halo Land in partnership with SM Supermalls, showcasing their new super-sangkap, kumpletong lamig-sarap Halo-Halo Supreme.

Perfect as it is for summer, definitely, you can enjoy it anywhere you want. Ariane Valinton

Chowking’s Brand Director

Halo-halo is a Filipino staple. Its variety of ingredients dances on the pallet of your tongue as it gives you that cool and refreshing feeling. With the summer heat getting intense by the minute, Chowking presents us with an enjoyable solution to beat the init with their signature dessert loaded with the ingredients Filipinos can’t get enough of. Halo-Halo Supreme, bursting with the powerful flavors of its sangkap, is now available in Salo-Salo Size to be enjoyed with friends and family at any Chowking branch.



Chowking’s Brand Director, Ariane Valinton, gave the best definition for Halo-Halo Supreme at Halo-Halo Land, “Perfect as it is for summer, definitely, you can enjoy it anywhere you want.”

Cebu being the first destination of their summer series for 2024, Halo-Halo Land was launched at SM Seaside Cebu from March 16-17. Chowking seemingly came up with more and improved ways to bring a fun, unforgettable summer to the people, considering how the festivities ended with a bang in Boracay last 2023.

With the venue designed to look like an afternoon at the beach, it was an entertaining event for Cebuanos, having experienced activities they never had before.

Chowking Halo-Halo Land presented the people with their very own DIY Halo-Halo Station, interactive games, the immersive sangkap cube, and the most awaited celebrity guests: Chinita Princess Kim Chui, and P-Pop Aces BGYO.

BGYO charmed fans with their hit songs, “Sabay” and “Patintero”, to name a few. Undoubtedly, this was well-received by Aces, BGYO’s official fan club, who couldn’t get enough of the group’s allure and charisma. Kim Chui also surprised the audience with dance and song numbers, delighting her fans, KimNation. Appearances from local influencers such as Zeke Abella, Pobreng Laagan, and Kobe Go only added sprinkles to what was already a delicious sundae.

Chowking’s Lamig-sarap summer series has yet to see the sunset on the beach shore. SM Malls is proud to bring you an exclusive deal of Buy 2 Take 1 Halo-Halo Supreme at Chowking branches valid from March 1 to May 31, 2024. Get the chance to join the Halo-Halo Land fun at the following SM branches: SM City Pampanga (April 6-7), Sm City Bacoor (April 20-21), SM MOA (May 4-5), and SM City Davao (May 18-19).

For more information about Chowking, follow them on Facebook at Chowking PH and Instagram at @chowkingph.

