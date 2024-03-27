Meatless meals to savor and enjoy this Holy Week

CEBU CITY – As a province known to be referred to as the “cradle of Christianity” here in the Philippines, we, Catholic Cebuanos, tend to take our Holy Week holidays seriously.

And, as the holy culmination for the Lenten season begins, we exercise the culture we got from our Spanish ancestors, and that is not to eat meat during this holy season.

READ MORE:

LIST: Holy Week activities

Holy Week traditions: What is Visita Iglesia?

Holy Week 2024: Religious places you can visit in Cebu

For those who want to join the Holy Season but is currently cooped up in the city surrounded by stalls of ready-to-go foods from nearby chains, here are some easy and quick meatless meals you can consider this Holy Week.

Tinunuang Tulingan

Want to get your seafood palate back this Holy Week?

Tinunuang tulingan comprises coconut milk, vegetables, spices, and the standout ingredient, Bullet Tuna, also known as Tulingan.

This dish not only satisfies your palate with the creaminess of the coconut milk and the tender, crumbly texture of kalabasa, but it also provides long-lasting satiation thanks to the perfectly cooked Tulingan fish. It is truly a must-try dish for this awaited holy season.

Sizzling Squid Sisig

Sisig is great in all shapes and forms, including its seafood equivalent. Let’s claim it!

If you’re craving that hot, spicy sisig during the Holy Week, why not substitute pork for our good old squid or Pusit. It not only offers us a burst of flavors that our favorite Filipino Sisig gives but also offers us to eat more due to being lighter than pork with fewer calories.

Monggo “Burger” Patties

Craving that hefty kick of burger patties this Lenten season? Why not opt for a healthier option instead?

Switch your ground meat to boiled monggo beans, then quickly add flour, your favorite seasonings, salt and pepper to taste, and two eggs to bind it all together.

Your masterpiece meal is guaranteed when you top it off with your homemade gravy, crafted from 2 hefty tablespoons of flour, half a stick of salted butter, seasonings, and vegetable stock.

As we culminate the Lenten season this Holy Week, let us remember the reason for abstaining from meat as a tribute to Jesus and the sacrifice of his flesh and blood for the salvation of humanity.

May you have a peaceful Holy Week celebration, ka- Siloys, and glory to God, for he is risen.