AEBC Corporate Cup: Deo tows CBM Engineering past Davies Paints

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The CBM Engineering cruised to its second straight win behind Ivan Deo’s 30-point game against Davies Paints, 88-77, in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 7th Corporate Cup 2024 on Friday evening, March 22, at the University of San Carlos (USC) main campus gymnasium.

Deo erupted for 30 points, and he paired it with three steals, two rebounds, and one assist to give CBM Engineering a 2-0 (win-loss) record.

Meanwhile, Davies Paints absorbed their second straight loss.

READ: AEBC Corporate Cup opener: Defending champs CS4 beats Davies Paints

Jett Latonio and Zircon Bulawan scored 10 points each to contribute to CBM’s victory.

Davies Paints’ Kimkim Rebosura and Chester Hinagdanan finished with 18 and 17 points apiece during their game in the AEBC Corporate Cup

Their teammates, Justin Aspacio and Criz Matunog, scored 12 points each in their losing efforts.

READ: AEBC Corporate Cup: CBM, Phelps Dodge, Avantrac beat foes in opening match

CS4 vs Island Premium Paints

Meanwhile, the defending champions, CS4, eked out a hard-fought 62-60 victory against Island Premium Paints in the other game in the AEBC Corporate Cup on Friday.

They are now 2-0 in the standings, while Island dropped to a 0-2 slate.

Emmanuel Bautista tallied 15 markers, eight boards, and two assists, while Kyle Esbra added 13 points for CS4.

READ: AEBC Cup: Six teams resume hoop wars in Don Bosco gym

Island Paints’ Levi Sinson spoiled his 23-point outing and so did Brennon Gothong’s 13 markers.

Avantrac vs EGS

On the other hand, Avantrac clinched their second straight win after obliterating EGS 94-59.

Joshua Gayotin finished with a game-high 25 points with seven boards, two blocks, two assists, and one steal. JC Tangapa and Noriko Benedicto each chipped in 12 markers.

Edu Fuentes was the lone double-digit scorer for EGS, scoring 10 points, five boards, and one block, while teammates Walter Saycon and James Bolos each tallied eight points in their game in the AEBC Corporate Cup.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP