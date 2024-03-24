Pagasa debunks ‘three days of darkness’ hoax

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) dismissed claims that the Earth will experience three days of darkness due to passing the “Photon Belts” starting April 8 as false.

The state weather and astronomy bureau said Friday there is no scientific evidence to support the claim.

“DOST-PAGASA would like to inform the general public that the news circulating on the internet about the Earth experiencing three (3) days of darkness due to its passage through Photon Belts on April 8, 2024, is a hoax,” Pagasa said.

“There is no scientific evidence to support its existence, and its origins are unclear. Astronomers have not observed any evidence of a band of high-energy photons surrounding the Milky Way galaxy. It is said that when the Earth passes through this belt, it triggers various transformative effects, both physical and spiritual. However, there is no scientific proof to support this theory,” it added.

Photon Belt

The agency added that the concept of the Photon Belt is more pseudoscientific than it has actual scientific proof.

“Furthermore, it should be noted that the notion of the Earth’s movement through the Photon Belt producing any substantial transformations to our planet is not substantiated by any known laws of physics. This idea originated within the New Age and metaphysical circles, and as such, lacks scientific evidence and is considered pseudoscientific by the scientific community,” it said.

Pagasa added that a total solar eclipse will happen on April 8, but will not be visible to the Philippines, and that some areas will be covered by temporary darkness due to the moon passing in front of the sun.

“However, a total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, dubbed the Great North American Eclipse, but it will not be visible in the Philippines. The totality of the solar eclipse will be visible in a narrow strip on the Pacific Ocean passing 200 nm north of the Marquesas Islands and later in North America, beginning at the Pacific Coast, then ascending in a northeasterly direction through Mexico, the United States, and Canada, before ending in the Atlantic Ocean,” Pagasa continued.

“During a total eclipse, some areas in the mentioned places will experience temporary darkness caused by the Moon passing in front of the Sun,” it concluded.

