Maquilan K.O’s Canete, bags WBC Asian Continental title in Blow-by-Blow mainer 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Noli James “The Explosive James” Maquilan bagged the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Continental bantamweight title via a stunning seventh-round knockout against Omega Boxing Gym’s Benny “The Bull” Canete in the main event of Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-by-Blow fight card at the Okada Manila Hotel and Casino in Manila on Sunday, March 24.

The bout, which coincided with the inaugural Pacquiao-Elorde Awards Night, saw Maquilan beating the Cebu-based Canete in their back-and-forth main event battle.

No less than long-time WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, Pacquiao, and MP Promotions top honcho Sean Gibbons watched the fight card on Sunday.

A sneaky right hook to the body caught Canete off-guard, which resulted in his knockout defeat. It took a few seconds before Canete felt the unbearable pain of the body shot.

Knockout

Canete then fell entirely onto the canvas, grimacing in pain from the body shot, and failed to beat referee Jerrold Tomeldan’s count, which resulted in the knockout.

It was Canete’s second defeat with 10 wins and seven knockouts. It was a complete contrast to his January 26 first-round knockout win against Thai Phissanu Chimsuunthom at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu.

Meanwhile, Maquilan improved his record to nine wins with six knockouts and one defeat. Maquilan became known in Cebu’s boxing scene after beating Cebuano Kit Ceron Garces in January 2023 at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Undercard

In the undercard, Giemel Magramo wrested the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) super flyweight title by beating Denmark Quibido by unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

On the other hand, RV Deniega won the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) bantamweight title against Adrian Lerasan also by unanimous decision.

Stealing the spotlight on Sunday’s slambang affair was Pacquiao’s son Emman Bacosa, who scored a third-round technical knockout against Jay Clyde Langahin.

