Arthaland Welcomes Kyocera to Cebu Exchange

A momentous alliance was officially forged as Arthaland Corporation, the visionary force behind Cebu Exchange, and Kyocera Document Solutions Development Philippines Inc., a global pioneer in document imaging and communications, convened for a ceremonial signing at the prestigious Cebu Exchange. This event solidified their partnership and signaled the dawn of a collaborative journey to redefine the sustainable business landscape in Cebu and beyond.

Cebu Exchange’s commitment to sustainability and its strategic location made it the ideal choice for Kyocera, which now stands as the one of the largest tenants at this iconic development, occupying a total gross leasable area of 5,000 square meters, encompassing the entire 31st floor and half of the 30th floor.

When asked about the decision to make Cebu Exchange their new home, Jennifer J. Broce, Kyocera Corporate Management Senior Division Manager shared, “Cebu Exchange met our primary requirement for expansive space, accommodating our growing workforce. We strongly believe this will help foster better collaboration and creativity among our team. Its central location provides easy access to Cebu I.T. Park and Cebu Business Park, a definite plus for us.”

Beyond practicality, Kyocera resonates deeply with Cebu Exchange’s unique commitment to sustainability and wellness. “As a company guided by ethical, moral, and social standards, Cebu Exchange’s sustainability thrust aligns seamlessly with our corporate mission of practicing a sustainable lifestyle and advancement,” expressed Jungie Lobitaña, Kyocera Manager – Software Development Engineering.

Arthaland, known for its unwavering commitment to sustainability, is delighted to welcome Kyocera Document Solutions Development Philippines to Cebu Exchange. Oliver L. Chan, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Arthaland, emphasized the significance of this partnership: “This partnership with Kyocera is a significant step forward in our shared commitment to sustainability. We believe in creating spaces that promote business growth and prioritize the well-being of the environment and the community. Cebu Exchange has become a beacon of sustainable development, and we are delighted to welcome Kyocera as a partner in our journey toward a more sustainable future.”

Cebu Exchange, a PEZA-accredited I.T. Center, is on track to be the country’s largest Net Zero Carbon certified building. This premier office complex, strategically nestled in the heart of Cebu City’s bustling business district, boasts a competitive CUSA Fee, LEED Gold certification, and a BERDE 5-Star rating. It offers cutting-edge facilities like efficient elevators, backup generators, and fiber-optic telecommunications, ensuring a seamless and efficient workspace. Its prime location provides access to a vibrant business community, networking opportunities, and a pool of talented professionals.

For both Arthaland and Kyocera, sustainability is not just a buzzword but a core value. To Kyocera, sustainability means “living together with the community, not just independently existing.” They call this the Kyocera Philosophy, and it embodies their commitment to creating mutually beneficial relationships with nature and society beyond just shareholder interests.

This partnership between Arthaland and Kyocera sets a new benchmark for sustainable business practices in Cebu. It reflects their shared dedication to inspire the next generation to embrace sustainability while creating enduring value for all stakeholders.

ADVERTORIAL