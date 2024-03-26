LCPO gets an acting city director

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has a new acting city director following the promotion and transfer of Police Colonel Elmer Lim to another region.

This was confirmed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson for the LCPO.

Torres stated that Police Colonel Noel Flores, the current Deputy Regional Director for Operations (DRDO) of Police Regional Office (PRO)-7, has been assigned as the officer-in-charge of LCPO.

Flores formally assumed office on Monday, March 25, 2024. Meanwhile, Torres mentioned that Lim has been transferred to PRO-12 to serve as the Chief of Staff.

Lim assumed the role of city director of LCPO in October 2022. Initially, he was assigned to Mindanao when he first joined the police force.

However, Torres explained that since Flores is in an acting capacity, they anticipate the Senior Officer Placement Board of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Camp Crame to provide a list of nominees for Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan to appoint a permanent city director for LCPO.

“Three to five mana ka nominees ang pilian,” Torres said.

Hoewever, if the mayor opts not to select any of the nominees, he may recommend candidates to Camp Crame for further evaluation.

“Mo-istorya siya ug tan-awon sab kun fit ba sa qualification,” he added.

