Lapu-Lapu drug bust: HVI from Cebu City nabbed with P5.27M shabu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A resident of Brgy Labangon in Cebu City was arrested in a drug bust in Brgy Gun-ob in Lapu-Lapu City early on Monday morning.

Police confiscated suspected shabu weighing 775 grams and worth at least P5.27 million from the possession of alias ‘Ape,’ 21.

Police Colonel Noel Flores, the newly installed officer-in -charge of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said the suspect operates in the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

And while he is a newly identified high value individual (HVI), ‘Ape’ is able to dispose a kilo of shabu per week, Flores said.

Flores said that the suspect would source his supply of shabu from an ex-convict, who is also from Cebu City.

Lapu-Lapu drug bust

The drug bust on Monday morning was initiated by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU).

Flores said they will be filing a complaint for the sale of dangerous drugs against alias ‘Ape,’ which is a violation of he Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, Flores said that the arrest of alias ‘Ape’ was proof of their unrelenting campaign against the proliferation of illegal drugs in their city.

“Hence, the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office remains steadfast in its fight against illegal substances, and we will continue to strengthen our intensive police operations and hold these criminals accountable,” Flores said.

Flores also thanked Oponganons for the support that they are giving the police, especially in the campaign against criminality and illegal drugs, by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

