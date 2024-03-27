Cebuano Larz Dawson first runner-up for Mister Tourism Universe 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another Cebuano is putting Cebu on the centerstage of pageants.

Larz Kent Dawson, 22, from Tisa, Cebu City recently bagged the first runner-up title for this year’s Mister Universe Tourism.

Dawson, who was crowned Ginoong Pilipinas 2023, added another title in his bag, this time on the international stage.

“Joining Mister Universe Tourism was an unexpected dream. Representing my country the Philippines felt so surreal, even yelling the Philippines in my introduction gave me goosebumps during rehearsals,” he said in an interview with CDN Digital.

As a neophyte with just 10 months of experience under his wing, Dawson surely is made for the pageant stage.

But as someone new to the scene, Dawson could not help but let the doubts sink in.

“A few days into the pageant, the doubts and bashing of others got the best of me and made me want to turn my back and give up,” he said.

But in a true Cebuano spirit, he knew he was there for a reason: to showcase his capabilities and share this moment with his family.

“But I realized I’ll be letting down the people who trusted me and believed in my capabilities,— not to mention 17 of my extended family who flew to Bali! I love you all,” he added.

Dawson may have fallen short in his quest to bring home the crown, but he surely brought home another award, which is his renewed confidence in himself and the fact that he has a strong support system backing him up along the way.

The coronation night of Mister Tourism Universe 2024 was last March 24, in Bali, Indonesia where ChangYu Chen of Taiwan won this year’s crown.