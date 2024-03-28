Capitol mulls putting ‘integrated south bus’ terminal in Talisay instead of at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Instead of at the South Road Properties (SRP), the new location of a new south bus terminal in Cebu might be in Talisay City.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on Wednesday, Mar. 27, said that they had received an unsolicited proposal of developing a brand new, south bus terminal.

But should the plan push through, this will be in Talisay City and no more inside Cebu City.

The project proponents, according to Garcia, wanted to put up an “integrated terminal” that would house not only buses connecting to southern Cebu, but also public utility jeepneys (PUJs) and sea taxis that will link commuters in the south to Lapu-Lapu City in Mactan island.

And if the proposal will come to fruition, the Capitol-owned property at N. Bacalso Avenue where the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) is currently located will be redeveloped and leased to become an “income-generating” asset, said Garcia.

On Wednesday, Garcia made a random inspection at the CSBT where an estimated 50,000 travellers flocked for the Holy Week.

Cebu BRT

Plans to relocate the largest bus terminal in Cebu have recently resurfaced, especially after Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama wanted it “out of the city” in an apparent retaliation against Garcia’s stance to halt the construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Garcia hit the Cebu BRT anew, blaming the delayed multi-million project for delaying buses’ arrival and departure from the terminal.

“Arun way muyawyaw (So that there will be no more naggings) (we will transfer the south bus at Talisay City),” the governor added.

