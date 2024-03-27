Cebu bus terminals: 100,000 passengers expected on March 27

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 100,000 passengers are expected to flock to two of the biggest bus terminals here in Cebu for the Holy Week this year.

As early as 7 a.m. on Holy Wednesday, dozens already queued for buses at the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT) in the North Reclamation Area.

Meanwhile, with government offices expected to open only until noon on Wednesday, the management at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) would be bracing for a huge influx of passengers in the afternoon.

They are expecting around 50,000 travelers to flock to CSBT and another 50,000 for CNBT on Wednesday, said Rodenita Esgana, officer-in-charge of the Provincial General Services Office and current manager of both terminals.

According to Esgana, the terminal management has already anticipated a huge volume of passengers going in and out of the two terminals for the Holy Week.

This is why they have conducted a meeting with all bus operators in the previous weeks to ensure no passenger will be left stranded, and all will be ferried to their respective destinations.

“We’re seeing more than 300 buses to be deployed in a day. And our operators have made the commitment to dispatch as many buses to transport our passengers,” said Esgana in Cebuano.

In the meantime, the terminals will be operating 24/7 for the Holy Week.

They also reminded passengers to observe rules and regulations designed to keep the terminals orderly and safe amid the huge crowd.

These included queueing properly, and not bringing any prohibited items like sharp or bladed objects.

