CCLEX safety enhancements pushed after US bridge tragedy

Cebu City, Philippines — In light of recent events, a call for increased CCLEX safety measures has been made to the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) by a Cebu City legislator.

Councilor Rey Gealon penned a resolution urging CCLEC to implement precautionary measures at the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway to prevent disasters, considering the high volume of container vessels navigating under the bridge and through Cebu Harbor.

The aforementioned resolution is still pending approval and will undergo deliberation on April 3 during the council’s regular session.

This proposal comes in the aftermath of a tragic incident in Baltimore, USA, where a major bridge collapsed on March 26 after it was rammed by a cargo ship.

The accident resulted in vehicles and as many as 20 individuals falling into the harbor, with six people presumed dead after the bridge gave way.

Two construction workers were rescued in the immediate aftermath, while the Coast Guard has since suspended search and rescue efforts for missing individuals.

The collapse was caused when a container vessel struck one of the bridge’s supports.

Meanwhile, a report by Reuters on Thursday, March 28 detailed the recovery of two bodies from the accident, found in a submerged red pickup truck in the Patapsco River’s icy waters.

These were two of the six workers initially reported missing, with the others hailing from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Rescue operations have faced challenges due to the hazardous conditions around the collapsed bridge site, prompting authorities to suspend further recovery efforts in the deep waters surrounding the wreckage.

With this in mind, Gealon drafted a resolution urging CCLEC to prioritize CCLEX safety and implement necessary precautions to prevent similar tragedies, ensuring the community’s well-being and the smooth operation of this iconic albeit critical infrastructure.

