OFW continues tradition of Visita Iglesia in Las Vegas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – OFW Patrick Salinas shows that even from 7,000 miles away, people can still observe the Filipino Holy Week tradition of Visita Iglesia.

Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) and J1 teacher Patrick Salinas, who is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, shares how he spent his Maundy Thursday by continuing his family’s Holy Week tradition of Visita Iglesia, this time visiting the churches in Las Vegas.

This is Pat’s third year working abroad. Despite being far from home, he desired to uphold the Filipino tradition of Visita Iglesia. Thankfully, his fellow co-teachers, also residing in the area, invited him to join them.

Visita Iglesia in Las Vegas

Pat recounts how he and other Filipino teachers in the area received a heartfelt invitation from Ma’am Mae Ann and Lawyer Philip Landicho, esteemed leaders of their local teachers’ organization.

He also mentioned how the couple had thoughtfully prepared snacks for them to enjoy during their journey to the seven churches.

“They also provided snacks for us and sa ilaha me [gipa] sakay sad,” he shared with CDN Digital.

This invitation began their own Visita Iglesia journey within their community for this year’s conclusion of the Lenten Season.

They visited many important churches, each playing a special role in their spiritual journey. They went from the peaceful Saint Joseph, Husband of Mary Church, to the serene Our Lady of Las Vegas Church, and finally to the grand Guardian Angel Cathedral, where they found moments for reflection and prayer at each stop.

They also visited St. Viator Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Catholic Church, and St. Bridget Catholic Church, where they appreciated the history and spiritual atmosphere.

Their journey ended at St. Christopher Catholic Church, where they prayed and thanked for the chance to continue their tradition away from home.

An Unforgettable Experience to Cherish for Years to Come

This experience highlighted the incredible strength of Filipino faith and community for Pat and his friends. It united them despite the distance and reaffirmed their shared cultural heritage and spiritual dedication.

As we reflect on this Good Friday, let’s remember why we observe it: to honor Jesus’ sacrifice and strengthen our bond with Him.

What about you, Ka-Siloy? How do you plan to observe Good Friday this year?