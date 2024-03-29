Holy Week 2024: Remembering the suffering of Jesus Christ at the Celestial Gardens



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Remembering the passion and death of Jesus Christ is the highlight of the Holy Week in the Roman Catholic tradition.

During this season, Catholics from all over the world usually conduct Visita Iglesia or pray at the Stations of the Cross.

In Cebu City, among the places that people visit when they journey the Stations of the Cross is the Celestial Gardens in Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, where life-sized statues of the 14 stations are displayed inside the compound.

As early as Friday morning, a group of people were already praying at each station.

Some of them have started doing their Via Crusis (Way of the Cross) and finished at around 10 a.m.

Among those were Jeffrey Garcia, 67, and his family, who came all the way from Cordova town.

Garcia told CDN Digital that ever since he was still young, he would visit the stations inside the Celestial Gardens, as a way to remember the suffering of Jesus Christ.

The stations are located on the hills of Banawa and despite this, Garcia braved the journey going there.

“Hangak gyud. Kutas pero ato lang agwantahon…kuwang pani atong pag-antos kaysa Ginoo. Mas grabi iyang pag-antos. Wa man ta latigoha. Ang Ginoo gilatigo man to. Tungas ra man ning ato ug kauhaw. Okay ra man. Kaya,” Garcia said.

(It is really tiring. It is hard to breath due to the exertions but I will endure…this is nothing to the sufferings of God. His sufferings were worse. We were not scourged. God was scourged. We are just walking up a hill and the thirst. This is okay. We can endure.)

Moreover, it was also their first time visiting the place since the pandemic hit in 2020.

When his family was not able to visit the stations, Garcia said that they would just pray the Holy Rosary at their house in the past years.

Garcia said that his family chose the Celestial Gardens because the area is more spacious and they could also experience fresh air uphill.

“Hangin [pa] unya makita nimo’ng syudad,” Garcia said.

(It is windy and you can see the city below.)

This Holy Week, Garcia prayed that may the Almighty give him good health and strength as well as to his family.

“Tagaan [unta] ta’g daghang grasya nga muabot. Gawas sa grasya, pasayloon tas’ atong mga sala,” Garcia said.

(May the Lord give us more graces that will come to us. Aside from the graces, may he forgive us from our sins.)

Furthermore, Garcia said that he never promised to visit the Celestial Gardens every year but he would always try his best that he could come to visit.

“Wa gyud ko mosaad kay kung musaad ta, lisod man. Maningkamot gyud ko makaari gyud ko bisag unsa kakapoy. Kung musaad ta, lisod man. Simbako masakit nya ta. Parehas atong COVID, nisaad ko ato. Hadlok ta gabaan, lisod kaayo,” he said.

(I did not promise to come here because if one would promise, it would be difficult. I will just try my best to come even if it is very tiring. If we promise, it would be very difficult. God forbid, we might get sick, like what happened during COVID. I promised them to come here. I fear getting punished. It is really difficult.)

The 14 life-sized Stations of the Cross at the Celestial Gardens are owned by the Tanchan Foundation Inc.

It was founded by Santiago Tanchan Sr. over 40 years ago.

According to Tanchan’s daughter, Carlota Tanchan Ong, the Stations of the Cross were Tanchan’s “gift to the Cebuanos and all Catholics as a testament to his Catholic faith.”

The stations were also built “so that everyone may have solitude, reflection, and inspiration especially during the time of lent.”

