Easter giveaways must exclude live rabbits, chicks – PAWS

MANILA, Philippines — Easter favors should not include live rabbits, chicks, and other animals, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) said.

PAWS explained that it is cruel for animals to become mere giveaways during events because pet parents or guardians should first be well-prepared before adopting animals.

“Despite many years of PAWS’s campaigning against live animal giveaways or having animals as raffle items, several non-animal welfare friendly establishments still insist on giving away live rabbits or chicks for Easter and other events,” PAWS said in a statement on Black Saturday.

“This Easter, please refrain from supporting events that give away live animals or those that raffle off live animals,” it added.

PAWS urged the public to “leave a comment on the social media pages of those establishments who still give away or raffle live animals. Tell them that it isn’t animal welfare friendly because there should be ample preparation for families who are about to take in a rabbit.”

“Rabbits need to run and burrow and cannot be confined to a small cage. A proper enclosure for a rabbit and a healthy diet needs a considerable budget,” it added.

PAWS likewise urged the public to contact the Bureau of Animal Industry’s Animal Health and Welfare Division to ask if establishments have permits to give away live animals. Because if they don’t, they are violating the Animal Welfare Act, according to the group.

Rabbits and chicks are customarily associated with Easter, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ in the Catholic Church’s liturgical calendar. It is the last day of the Holy Week, which is the most sacred week for Christians.

