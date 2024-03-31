Owl, pangolin rescued on Good Friday in Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — A spotted wood owl (Strix seloputo) and a pangolin (Manis culionensis) were rescued in Palawan province on Good Friday, the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) said in a report issued Saturday, March 30.

The PCSDS said their personnel got the juvenile spotted wood owl after it was turned over by a concerned resident who found it in Mendoza Park. It was suspected to have fallen from a tree.

The PCSDS Wildlife Enforcement Team then brought the bird to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) for proper disposition.

READ: Family in Barili, Cebu saves 3 owlets

In Aborlan town, PCSDS also saved an adult male pangolin in Barangay (village) Cabigaan.

Critically endangered

It said that the pangolin was found by Sheila Velosca, a resident of said barangay, who sought their assistance to secure the animal.

Also, PCSDS said the animals are set to be released back to their natural habitat after further assessments and upon recommendation of PWRCC’s resident veterinarian.

READ: Juvenile owl found in Bulacan town

The pangolin is listed as “critically endangered” while the spotted wood owl is under “endangered” category based on PCSD Resolution No. 23-967.

The Philippine pangolin is just one of eight pangolin species. They are shy, nocturnal and elusive animals found in Asia and Africa and are widely considered the most trafficked mammals in the world.

READ: Eastern grass owls found nesting in Cotabato town

Wildlife monitoring

Moreover, the Philippine pangolin, locally known as “balintong,” has the most restricted range among the eight species and it can only be found in the jungles of Palawan province.

A study titled “Endangered by Trade”published in 2020 showed that almost 7,000 Philippine pangolins were seized in various areas nationwide between 2018 and 2019. The number was a ninefold increase from figures recorded in the period 2000 to 2017.

The study on the illegal pangolin trade in the country was made by wildlife monitoring network Traffic.

It said the rise can be attributed to increased demand for pangolin meat and scales, and that the demand is primarily driven by the influx of foreign workers, mainly Chinese nationals employed in the Philippines.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP