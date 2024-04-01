Trash in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island: LGU reminds guests to observe cleanliness, follow local rules

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Once again, local officials in Santa Fe town in Bantayan Island, northern Cebu is reminding tourists not to litter, especially in the beach area.

This after trash greeted beachgoers early Easter Sunday morning, March 31, 2024, photos and videos which went viral online.

Fortunately, the mess was immediately cleaned up within an hour with the help of street cleaners deployed in the beaches.

Most of the waste found on Santa Fe’s famous shoreline apparently came from individuals who attended late-night, beachside events during Black Saturday, Mar. 30.

There were at least three that day.

READ MORE:

Harnessing wind power: Santa Fe as next training ground for Olympic-bound kiteboarders

87 tons of trash collected in city-wide cleanup

The local government of Santa Fe re-allowed establishments like resorts to hold outdoor events on the last day of Holy Week, councilor James Philip Lao, chair of the council’s committee on tourism, said.

They permitted resort-owners to have outdoor, beachside events last Black Saturday but only up to 2 a.m., Lao said.

“We have to put limitations and restrictions as we’re trying to balance fun with discipline. Not everyone here wants to sleep with loud music all night long and we also have to consider them,” he said in Cebuano.

Santa Fe has enacted an ordinance that punishes anyone caught improperly disposing their trash in public areas, particularly its iconic beach.

But apparently, during last Saturday’s events, not everyone followed it.

Janna Fernan, a professional make-up artist and a regular visitor in Santa Fe, saw its aftermath and posted photos and videos of empty bottles, food wrappers and other waste left on the shore.

“Kalami unta sa view dreh sa Santa Fe, Bantayan Island pero gi hugaw hugawan ra sa mga tawong mga way disiplina mga way batasan nga ga tagay-tagay gabie dire,” Fernan wrote on social media.

“Pila raman jud untay pagpunit ug pagdala nila para malabay nila sa mga Garbage Can dire. Gidala jud ninyu dire inyung batasan nga pagkahugawan,” she added.

Santa Fe is one of the top tourist destinations in Cebu, owing to its fine, white-sand beaches. It also serves as the gateway to Bantayan Island.

This year, the municipality is anticipating more tourists to visit their locality, especially as it enters its third-year of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In turn, officials urged visitors to comply with existing rules and regulations, particularly in solid waste management.

“Pahimagnoan ang atong tagsa-tagsa nga kaugalingon sa paghipos ug paglabay sa saktong labayanan sa atong kadaiyang mga basura,” said Lao.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP