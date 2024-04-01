Petron rolls back LPG price by P11 per 11-kg cylinder

MANILA, Philippines — Petron Corp. slashed the price of its liquefied petroleum gas product after implementing increases for three consecutive months this year.

In its advisory, Petron said its LPG price was cut by P1 per kilogram (kg) or a total of P11 per 11-kg cylinder effective April 1 at 12 noon.

“This reflects the international contact price of LPG for the month of April,” it said.

Other industry players are expected to make the same announcement.

This month’s downward adjustment came following the 30-centavo per kg increase implemented in March. For this year, the largest price hike of P3.40 per kg was implemented in January.

