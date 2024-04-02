Man from Barili nabbed for ‘raping’ 5-year-old stepdaughter

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 31-year-old man from Barili town in southwestern Cebu has admitted to raping his 5 year-old stepdaughter on Monday after he reportedly heard someone whisper in his ears, telling him to sexually abuse the girl.

The suspect told Barili police that he was sorry for what he did.

Police Staff Sergeant Sheila Guzman, chief of the Women and Child Protection Desk (WCPD) of Barili Police Station, said that a complaint for statutory rape will be filed against the suspect soon.

READ: Father, accused of raping 9-year-old daughter, arrested in Argao

During their investigation, Guzman said that the suspect admitted that he was drunk when he committed the crime, but he denied using illegal drugs.

Guzman said that the suspect’s live-in partner was gathering firewood when he raped the child on Monday afternoon.

READ: Rape cases in Cebu alarm Children’s Legal Bureau officials

She said that suspect was asleep inside their house then. He woke up after one of his two young children with the girl’s mother started to cry.

Sexual abuse

The suspect, according to Guzman, claimed that someone whispered to his ears and told him to sexually abuse the girl who was with them inside the house.

READ: Policeman in Cebu accused of rape by his 14-year-old daughter nabbed

A few hours later or on Monday night, the girl told her mother what her stepfather did to her. The mother immediately reported the abuse to the police.

“According sa bata, gihuboan kuno siya ug panty unya kanang kuan, bunalan kuno siya. Unya mao nato, gipatalikod siya,” Guzman said.

The suspect was arrested by the police in their home at around 10 p.m. on Monday.

As of this writing, he remains at the detention cell of the Barili Police Station while police prepare for the filing of a complaint for statutory rape against him.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP