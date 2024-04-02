Man, 58, dies of ‘heat stroke’ in Brgy. Kamputhaw, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The body of a 58-year-old man was found on the sidewalk of Escario Street in Barangay Kamputhaw on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as William Go, a resident of the said place.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Alejandro Tirado, investigator of Abellana Police Station, said that Go may have died of heat stroke.

READ: Man waiting to claim his SAP cash dies of heatstroke

Tirado said that Go was already unresponsive when medics arrived.

Before he died, Tirado said that witnesses saw the victim vomit blood.

READ: Traffic cop may have died of heat stroke

“Initial investigation, kini kuno siya nagsige ug suroy-suroy ug sige ug inom. So, mao to nitawag ta ug SOCO. Ang ilang findings pod ani mogawas pod na sa ilang report,” Tirado said in an interview with DYSS Super Radyo Cebu.

Also, Tirado said that they will request an autopsy to determine the actual cause of Go’s death.

READ: Pagasa: Heat index in Cebu to hit 37°C on Black Saturday

“Wala may assault. Wala may samad nga nakita,” he said.

“So, posible nga na-heat stroke pud ni siya. Pero atong paabuton lang ang resulta gikan sa doctor,” Tirado added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP