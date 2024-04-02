RTWPB 7 to hold public hearing for Kasambahay wage hike

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-7 will hold a public hearing on April 7 for the increase of the minimum wage for “Kasambahay” or housemaids.

The public hearing will be held at the Grub Hub Food Park, Belmont One, Barangay Upper Calajoan in Minglanilla town.

The activity will start from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for employers and 1:30 p.m. for the housemaids.

Currently, the monthly minimum wage for Kasambahay in Central Visayas is P5,500 for chartered cities and first-class municipalities and P4,500 for Kasambahays from other municipalities.

The current minimum wage was implemented on June 23, 2023, and it will be amended this year.

The public hearing aims to gather the collective sentiments from stakeholders for the board to decide how much of an increase they would implement for the minimum wage of Kasambahays.

The public hearing will be open to all, where participants are urged to register at bit.ly/RB7DWPublicHearing.

RTWPB-7 also encourages participants to submit a position paper regarding the minimum wage for Kasambahay.

The position paper can be submitted personally to their office on the 6th floor of the DOLE-7 building in Gorordo corner General Maxilom Ave., Cebu City, or through email at [email protected].

The deadline for the submission of the position paper is Friday, April 5, 2024.

