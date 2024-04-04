Filipinas face South Korea in friendly match on Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine women’s football team will square off against South Korea in one of their international friendlies tomorrow, April 5, at the Icheon Sports Complex in South Korea.

This will be the Filipinas’ first international match of the year, held on South Korean turf.

To recall, South Korea dominated the Filipinas in their last meeting at the Hangzhou Asian Games, defeating them 5-1.

This time, the Filipinas are seeking revenge with a considerable squad of veterans and new faces.

“It’s always a great opportunity to have our Filipinas come together and rally behind the country to play against our Asian counterparts or one of the top national teams like South Korea,” said Mark Torasco, the team’s head coach, in a statement.

“We welcome this invitation as we also welcome the new faces of the Filipinas to our national team. Matches like these prepare our players for major events next year and continue to develop our team and our players.”

The Filipinas’ offensive line will be led by none other than their elite scorer, Sarina Bolden, along with Isabella Bandoja, Alessandrea Carpio, Carleigh Frilles, Nina Mathelus, Chandler McDaniel, and Chayse Ying.

The midfield will feature veteran Tahnai Annis, Sara Eggesvik, Kaya Hawkinson, Katrina Guillou, Charisa Lemoran, Natalie Oca, Alexa Pino, Quinley Quezada, and Camille Sahirul.

Meanwhile, the defensive lineup includes Maya Alcantara, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Rhea Chan, Jessika Cowart, Cathrine Graversen, Sofia Harrison, Hali Long, and Aiselyn Sia.

The goalkeeping duties will be led by Olivia McDaniel, supported by Inna Palacios, Nina Meollo, and Gabrielle Baker.

This will be the first of two matches against South Korea, with the second match scheduled for April 8.

