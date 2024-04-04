Lapu-Lapu City signs agreement with private firm for socialized housing project

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu —The Lapu-Lapu City Government has entered into an agreement with a private firm for a socialized housing project in Barangay Calawisan that is scheduled to be realized this year.

On Thursday, April 4, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and Johndorf Ventures Corporation President/CEO Richard Lim formally signed a Deed of Donation for the Socialized Housing Project, encompassing a total of a 2-hectare lot in the said barangay.

Lim stated that a 5-story building with 200 units will be completed, hopefully within the year.

Chan mentioned that the project will prioritize families living in danger zones and those affected by the construction of the city’s coastal road from barangays Pajo to Ibo.”We can implement the project right away because the funds are already available and the property has already been donated,” Chan said.

Chan also noted that the initial estimate of 200 units may be expanded to 1,500 units if possible.

Meanwhile, Juntilla said that Lapu-Lapu City is the first city to implement the national government’s 4PH project.

“This is the first socialized housing in Cebu and the first local government unit (LGU) nga mohatag og subsidy for the monthly amortization of beneficiaries,” Juntilla said.

The 4PH Program, or Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program, is a program of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. that aims to have zero informal settlers by 2028.

He mentioned that the main challenges facing his office are affordability and funding. Chan, however, is addressing the concern on affordability by providing a monthly subsidy to beneficiaries.

“Mohatag ta og counterpart or subsidy nga P1,000 for the monthly subsidy,” the mayor added.

So, if the monthly subsidy is P3,000, it will only be P2,000, as he will ask the City Council to subsidize the P1,000 for the first 5 years.

The activity was also witnessed by Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, and the Regional Director of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DSHUD), Lyndon Juntilla.

