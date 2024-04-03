Cebu City robbery: Korean national killed, 2 others nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An armed encounter between law enforcers and a group of Korean nationals, who allegedly robbed a businessman inside his house in Cebu City, led to one of the suspects being killed and a police officer being wounded.

The incident happened inside a private subdivision in Brgy. Banilad, Cebu City on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Yong Hee Kim, 45; Jun Hee Kim, 49; and Sun Young Choi, 47.

According to police, the Korean nationals claimed to have been temporarily staying in a hotel in Cebu City but authorities are yet to verify where they are staying in Cebu.

Robbery gone wrong

Police Major Romeo Caacoy, chief of Mabolo Police Station, said that at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the suspects allegedly entered the residence of their victim, 45-year-old Yong Hee Kim, who is also a Korean national.

Kim has been living in Cebu for a long time.

Kim was with two of his employees, Angel Apolinario and Loraine Bahag Tradio, during the alleged robbery.

A police report revealed that the three Korean nationals, who were all armed with hand guns, allegedly stole cash worth P200,000; and two watches and jewelry worth P25,000,000.

Caacoy said that an employee of the subdivision called the police after he noticed the armed men enter the victim’s house.

All of the three suspects were still inside Kim’s house when the police arrived.

Caacoy said that they tried to negotiate for the suspects to surrender, but they instead fired shots at the police.

Shootout

The police chief said that the responding personnel were forced to fire back at the suspects.

During the exchange, a police officer was shot while one of the suspects, Choi, was killed.

The injured cop was immediately brought to the hospital for the treatment of his wound and is now in a stable condition.

Caacoy said they managed to arrest the two other suspects, who are currently locked up in jail at the Mabolo Police Station.

Police recovered from their possession the stolen items and still undetermined caliber of firearms.

According to Caacoy, Kim and his two employees were unharmed.

Ongoing investigation

Mabolo police are conducting a thorough investigation that will include looking into the background of the three Korean nationals and their relationship with their victim.

Caacoy said that they also continue to gather information as to the motive/s behind the robbery.

As of this writing, robbery and frustrated homicide charges are being prepared by the police against the two detained suspects.

On Wednesday morning, April 3, a representative from the Korean Consulate also visited the Mabolo Police Station to discuss the incident with Caacoy.

