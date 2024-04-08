Marcos calls Quiboloy’s surrender condition as ‘tail wagging’

The condition for the surrender of alleged sex offender Apollo Quiboloy has been described by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday, April 8, as “tail wagging.”

Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed son of God, gave a condition for his surender to authorities that he would only do that if the government could assure him that the United States (US) would not interfere in his case.

This is amid a warrant being out for Quiboloy’s arrest.

“It seems to be a little bit tail wagging, ano? Na siya (ang) magbibigay ng condition sa gobyerno dun sa kaso niya. Akusado siya sa warrant of arrest. So, I mean, we will exercise all the compassion to Pastor Quiboloy,” said Marcos.

(It seems to be a little bit tail wagging, right? That he would give the government conditions in his case. He is accused in the warrant of arrest. So, I mean, we will exercise all our compassion for Pastor Quiboloy.)

However, Marcos also said the intervention of the US is far off and this process may take years.

Quiboloy is currently in the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.

“That’s going to take years, so I don’t think that’s something he needs to worry about, quite frankly,” said Marcos.

