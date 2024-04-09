Sambag 2 fire: 7-hour blaze leaves around 600 homeless, 3 injured

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Close to 600 individuals were left homeless after the massive fire that hit a densely populated area in Brgy. Sambag 2, Cebu City last Monday, April 8.

The hours-long blaze, believed to have started from an overheating airconditioning unit, gutted down 82 houses, displacing 167 families or 598 individuals.

It took firefighters approximately seven hours to put out the flames that affected three sitios in the barangay – Kalubihan, Grupa, and Riverside.

The fire also injured three residents fleeing Monday afternoon’s inferno, fire officials confirmed.

The injured individuals were identified as Carmen Angela Galontero, William Magpatoc, and Karyl Mae Villamor.

READ MORE:

Sambag 2 fire: P7.5M and counting

Fire burns 15 houses in Toledo City

Fire razes 2 houses in Batangas City

According to reports from Cebu City Fire Station, Galontero and Villamor both complained of difficulty breathing while Magpatoc sustained lacerations on his fingers.

The fire reportedly erupted at 3:59 p.m. Based on the same findings from the Cebu City Fire Station, it began from the house owned by a certain May Sandalo.

It quickly spread to other houses due to the density of the structures as well as the presence of light materials.

The blaze reached 4th alarm by 5:01 p.m., which means all fire trucks in Metro Cebu are needed to help put out the flames. A total of 68 fire engines were dispatched to Brgy. Sambag 2.

Two hours later, firefighters had the fire under control, and by 10:16 p.m., or around seven hours after the fire began.

Majority of the fire victims are temporarily staying in Cebu City Central School.

While relief aid has been distributed after the fire, the affected residents are in need of further assistance like food, clothes, and sleeping materials to help them get back on their feet.

Overheating aircon, reblocking

Meanwhile, fire investigators are now verifying reports that the blaze apparently started after an air conditioning unit was left running and then overheated.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, on the other hand, ordered city engineers and social workers to do a reblocking on the fire site as narrow roads made it difficult for firefighters to reach the interior parts of Monday’s fire.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP