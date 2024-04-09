Filipinas lose to South Korea anew in international friendly 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) or the Filipinas finished their back-to-back international friendly with South Korea with a valiant 1-2 outcome on Monday evening, April 8, at the Icheon Stadium in South Korea.

Compared to their 0-3 outing last April 5, the Filipinas adjusted very well from their match the previous evening against the South Koreans, FIFA-ranked No. 20.

READ: South Korea beats Filipinas, 3-0, in international friendly

This was after one of the Filipinas’ defenders, Angela Beard, scored a 74th-minute goal.

Beard saved the Filipinas from being blanked by the South Koreans in back-to-back matches after converting a free kick. Her volley was high enough to catch South Korea’s goalkeeper off guard, slipping the ball to the top right corner.

READ: Filipinas start Pinatar Cup campaign vs. Finland

Still, the host squad was relentless throughout the match.

The South Koreans pounced on the FIFA-ranked No. 39 Filipinas with 30 shots, 10 of which were on target. It was a stark contrast to the Filipinas’ three shots with two on target.

READ: Filipinas’ World Cup dream cut short, but Sarina Bolden’s message inspires football fans

Incredibly, the South Koreans scored their two goals in a very similar fashion. Choo Hyo-Joo scored the first goal in the 31st minute with a right-footed strike a few inches inside the goal box from a right-wing pass.

In the 33rd minute, Choe Yu-Ri scored their second goal with the same play after receiving an accurate pass from the right wing.

The back-to-back international friendly with Korea came after their first international stint in the Pinatar Cup in Spain, where they faced Finland, Scotland, and Slovenia.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP