BI stops illegal recruitment victim at Mactan Cebu airport

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday said it intercepted the alleged illegal recruitment of a woman at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

According to the BI in a statement, its immigration protection and border enforcement section halted the victim from departing through a Philippine Airlines flight to Bangkok last April 2.

“The victim, 26-years-old, whose name was withheld in compliance with anti-trafficking laws, said that she was sponsored by a Chinese national who she met on a Facebook group,” said the BI.

The victim said she was recruited as a tutor and house helper and was promised a monthly salary of P25,000.

Immigration officers even said that the victim had already been stopped in a previous incident in March but continued to insist on departing despite knowing the illegal circumstances of her recruitment.

Meanwhile, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco reiterated his warning to Filipinos against online recruitment.

“We have observed that many of these trafficking victims are often recruited through [Facebook] messenger or groups on social media,” said Tansingco.

“Avoid entertaining such officers, and only apply through legal means, through the Department of Migrant Workers,” he added.

The BI then endorsed her case to the MCIA Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.

