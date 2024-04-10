SRP viaduct accident: Hailing app driver, passenger die after motorcycle slams into center island

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two motorists died in a road mishap along the viaduct of the South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City on Wednesday, April 10.

Authorities from the Cebu City Traffic Enforcement Unit confirmed that an accident occurred involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) occurred along the highway past 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver and the passenger of the motorcycle, however, were declared dead on the spot.

Officials continue to verify the identities of the victims. But based on initial reports, the driver was working for a ride-hailing app and was on duty at the time of the tragedy.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), the motorcycle was heading south while the SUV was traversing the northbound lane of the viaduct. However, the motorcycle suddenly hit the center island of the highway.

Due to the impact, both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle, with the driver hitting the incoming SUV from the opposite lane headfirst, investigators said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for more updates.

