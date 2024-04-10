June opening: Teacher’s group says this is possible with shorter school calendar

MANILA, Philippines — A teachers group said on Tuesday, April 9, that reverting to the old school calendar can be done as soon as possible with certain sacrifices.

The immediate return to the old academic calendar, in which regular classes would be conducted from June to March with summer breaks from April to May could easily be implemented by the Department of Education (DepEd).

READ MORE:

Changing calendars for changing times

More schools change mode of classes due to intense summer heat

That is according to Benjo Basas, Teachers’ Dignity Coalition chair.

However, Basas said that that this should not be done at the expense of the vacation days of students and teachers.

He suggested instead shortening the current school calendar—the “only sacrifice we need to make without compromising the school break.”

READ MORE:

DepEd’s gradual shift to old school calendar gets support

Extreme Heat as a ‘New Pandemic’: Thousands in PH Cancel Classes During ‘Hottest Year’

Scorching schools: How heat worsens conditions of poor students in PH

“Theoretically, two full months per quarter will be possible with some adjustments to the learning competencies,” Basas said.

“Therefore, we can expedite the return to the June-March cycle, with school year 2024-2025 serving as the transition period,” he added.

The school year could end on April 11, 2025, or earlier than DepEd’s proposal of May 16, 2025.

“Only two weeks of April are utilized in classes, avoiding the entire month of May,” Basas said, making it possible to return to the June school opening. —DEMPSEY REYES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP