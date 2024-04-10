Macado trains hard, thrilled for May 1 WBO regional title duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten prospect Ramil “The Sharp” Macado isn’t leaving a single stone unturned in preparing for his May 1 regional title bout against Lorenz Dumam-ag in the main event of “Engkwentro 13” fight card at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

In an interview, Macado of the ARQ Boxing Stable revealed that he’s been training for almost five months now to prepare for the biggest fight of his career.

At stake is the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title which he and Dumam-ag will fight for 12 rounds.

Macado has been actively training in various gyms including the Omega Boxing Gym in Mandaue City where he sparred with bigger and more experienced boxers.

“January pa ang preparation ko. Eto na talaga yung hinihintay ko in almost two years na professional career ko sa boxing. Mga ka sparring ko hindi basta-basta, mga rated na boxers. Araw-araw ako nag training para sa fight na ito. Walang absent-absent to. Tuloy-tuloy ang training ko kahit may iniinda, go lang para maganda ang condition sa May 1,” said Macado.

“Thankful ako at excited ako sa aking laro sa May 1, isa ito sa mga pangarap ko talaga na makalaban at manalo sa championship lalo na WBO Oriental. Isa ito sa starting point na mapabilang sa matataas na kalibre na mga boksingero.”

Macado is undefeated in eight fights with four knockouts. He has been very impressive in his last two bouts, scoring knockouts against Eldin Guinahon and Mike Kinaadman in 2023.

His trainer, Eldo Cortes, the chief trainer of ARQ Boxing Stable, said that Macado is ready to trade leathers with Dumam-ag based on how his boxer progressed in training.

“Ready na gyud siya. Kani iyahang kontra maayo gyud ni siya, pero adto na ni mahibaw-an sa ibabaw sa ring,” said Cortes.

Meanwhile, Dumam-ag is also undefeated in nine bouts with six knockouts and one draw. Dumam-ag is the reigning Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) flyweight champion.

