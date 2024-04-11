Rama keeps Cebu City agri head despite call for him to ‘resign’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – City Agriculture Department (CAD) head Joelito Baclayon will remain in his position.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama stood firm in his decision to retain Baclayon despite the call of Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. for the CAD head’s resignation due to alleged “ineffectiveness.”

“It is only a call, but the mayor wants him to stay. They can have their call, but I have my management prerogative,” Rama said.

Rama said that he knew his department heads “more than anyone else.”

CDN Digital has again reached out to Joey Baclayon but we have not yet received an official response from the CAD head.

In a privilege speech during the council’s regular session on April 4, Alcover advised the head of the City Agriculture Department, Joelito Baclayon, to step down from his position to save the fate of the farmers in Cebu City.

“I would give friendly advice to Mr. Joelito Baclayon to step down as head of CAD to save the fate of farmers and the leadership of Mayor Mike Rama(in) this time of drought,” Alcover said.

He said that he requested the agencies and offices including CAD to provide an action plan in preparation for El Niño.

“Mr. Chairman, I would reiterate that I submitted on March 28, 2023, a report to the executive department together with our recommendations after I called a meeting with the representatives of the concerned agencies and offices upon the verbal order of the Mayor,” Alcover said.

He added that Baclayon and CAD had no clear plans until now.

Alcover even commended the farmers for having an initiative to take action against El Niño.

Over 11,000 farmers in the city will be affected due to El Niño.

“Ang mga mag-uuma nagpa-eskwela sa ilang mga anak. Tungod niining kapalpak (I am sorry to use this word “KAPALPAK”) sa CAD nga gitahasan niining mga lakang, posibli nga maapektohan ang ilang pagtungha,” he added.

(The farmers are sending their children to school. But due to the ineffectiveness of the CAD that has been tasked to make moves, it is possible that the schooling of these children will be affected.)

